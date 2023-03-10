Here's a look at trending topics for today, Friday, March 10.

Americans abducted

The anonymous tip that led Mexican authorities to a remote shack where four abducted Americans were held described armed men, people wearing blindfolds and plenty of activity around a ranch.

Authorities headed for the rural area east of Matamoros on Tuesday morning, leaving the highway and driving remote dirt roads looking for the described location, according to Mexican investigative documents viewed Friday by The Associated Press.

Finally, they saw the wooden shack far from any homes or businesses, surrounded by brush, and a white pickup parked outside that matched the one the Americans had been loaded into last Friday. Then they began to hear someone shouting, "Help!"

Inside the shack, the documents said, Latavia "Tay" McGee and Eric Williams were blindfolded. Beside them were the bodies of Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown, wrapped in blankets and plastic bags. When authorities arrived, McGee and Williams shouted desperately to them in English.

A guard who tried to escape out a back door was quickly apprehended, the documents said. He was wearing a tactical vest but there is no mention of him being armed.

Read more:

***

Florida's abortion ban

Less than a year after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, an expected GOP presidential contender, signed a ban on abortions after the 15-week mark of pregnancy, he’s showing support for an even stricter ban introduced this week by state lawmakers. His position could have implications on the availability of abortion not only in Florida but across the South – and also figure into the 2024 presidential race.

Here's a closer look:

***

Silicon Valley Bank seized

U.S. regulators rushed to seize the assets of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday after a run on the bank, marking the largest failure of a financial institution since Washington Mutual collapsed at the height of the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

Silicon Valley Bank, the nation's 16th largest bank failed after its depositors — mostly technology workers and venture capital-backed companies — hurried to withdraw money this week as anxiety over the bank's health spread. It is the second biggest bank failure in U.S. history.

The bank had deep ties to Silicon Valley industries and startups. Y Combinator, an incubator startup that has launched companies such as Airbnb, DoorDash and Dropbox, has referred hundreds of entrepreneurs to the bank.

More of today's top stories:

9th grader sues over Pledge of Allegiance confrontation The parents of a ninth grade student who said she was accosted by a teacher for walking to class instead of stopping and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance are suing the teacher, principal, school district and state education officials.

Theranos exec Sunny Balwani loses bid to delay prison term A federal judge has rejected former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani’s bid to remain free while he appeals his conviction for crimes he committed during a blood-testing scam he orchestrated with his former boss and lover, Elizabeth Holmes. The ruling issued Thursday pushes the 57-year-old Balwani a step closer to having to begin a nearly 13-year prison sentence that was slapped on him after a jury convicted him of 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy last year. Balwani is scheduled to report to an Atlanta prison on March 15 unless he can win a reprieve from a federal appeals court in a motion that his lawyers say they plan to file.

Ex-Alabama player Miles indicted on capital murder charges The lawyer for former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles says he and Michael Davis have been indicted by a grand jury on capital murder charges for the January shooting death of a 23-year-old woman near campus. AL.com reports that Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb told the newspaper that the indictments were issued Wednesday. Both have been held without bond since their arrest. Miles and Davis are charged in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris, who was sitting in a car when she was struck by a bullet. A police investigator testified last month that Miles provided the handgun that Davis allegedly used in the shooting.

***