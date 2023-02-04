WASHINGTON (AP) — What in the world is that thing?

The massive white orb drifting across U.S. airspace has triggered a diplomatic maelstrom and is blowing up on social media.

China insists the balloon is just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that went off course due to winds and has only limited “self-steering” capabilities.

The United States says it is a Chinese spy balloon without a doubt. Its presence prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a weekend trip to China that was aimed at dialing down tensions that were already high between the countries.

The Pentagon says the balloon, which is carrying sensors and surveillance equipment, is maneuverable and has shown it can change course. It has loitered over sensitive areas of Montana where nuclear warheads are siloed, leading the military to take actions to prevent it from collecting intelligence.

The Biden administration is considering a plan to shoot it down once it is above the Atlantic Ocean, where the remnants could potentially be recovered, according to four U.S. officials on Saturday who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive operation. It was unclear whether President Joe Biden had made a final decision. In a brief remark Saturday in response to a reporter’s question about the balloon, Biden said: “We’re going to take care of it.”

The balloon was downed Saturday off the coast of Carolina.

