Before dusting off your decorations and hanging you ornaments, the age-old question must be asked: Whether to use a fake or real Christmas tree this holiday season. While a plastic tree may be more convenient, Greg Hann, owner of Hann’s Christmas Tree Farm in Oregon, Wis., helps shed some light on the benefits that a real Christmas tree can bring to not only your home, but the local ecosystem as well.
A look inside Christmas a tree farm, and tips for keeping a live tree fresh during the holidays
- Bryce Gauger
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
It wasn't until the woman got home at the end of the day that she was met by police officers, who told her the patient was her 17-year-old daughter, Montana.
Authorities investigating the fatal shootings of six people at a Walmart said that the shooter bought the gun just hours before and left a note with grievances against coworkers on his phone.
The man's sister said he left the bar around 11 p.m. to use the restroom and never returned to his stateroom.
The system is likely to spawn tornadoes and damaging winds after dark Tuesday, from eastern Texas to southern Indiana.
Early voting has opened in the Georgia runoff for U.S. Senate. Elsewhere, Chinese protested COVID lockdowns. Plus, today's celebrity birthdays and history milestones.
More than 150 people have been interviewed, but authorities gave no indication they were closer to naming a suspect. More than 45 investigators are involved in the murder case. Here's what we know, and don't know.
A minute-by-minute recounting of how the man who went overboard a Carnival cruise ship was found and rescued in what some are calling a Thanksgiving miracle.
The House passed a bill that would bind companies and workers to a proposed settlement reached in September that failed to gain the support of all 12 unions involved. The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.
A Walmart employee who survived a mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit. Here are some of Tuesday's top stories.
Christine McVie, the soulful British musician who sang lead on many of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits, has died at 79. The band announced her death on social media Wednesday, saying “there are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.” No cause of death or other details were immediately provided. McVie was a steady presence and personality in a band known for its frequent lineup changes and volatile personalities. During its peak commercial years, from 1975-80, the band sold tens of millions of records and was an ongoing source of fascination for fans as it transformed personal battles into melodic, compelling songs.