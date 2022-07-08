A million species face extinction, Congress to get fewer Trump records, and more top news tonight

Every day billions of people depend on wild flora and fauna to obtain food, medicine and energy. But a new U.N.-backed report says that overexploitation, climate change, pollution and deforestation are pushing one million species towards extinction. A less biodiverse planet would hugely impact humans, which use about 50,000 wild species every day. According to the report, 1 out of 5 people in the world’s 7.9 billion population depends on wild species for food and income.

A federal appeals court has narrowed the range of documents House Democrats are entitled to in their years-long investigation of Donald Trump’s finances.

Friday’s decision from the federal appeals court in Washington almost certainly won’t be the last word in the legal fight that began in 2019, when Trump was president and Democrats newly in charge of the House of Representatives subpoenaed a wealth of records from Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA.

A federal judge in Washington already had ruled that lawmakers were entitled to review a more limited set of records than they initially wanted. The appellate panel narrowed the request even more.

The assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shocked a world that has come to associate Japan with relatively low crime and strict gun control.

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to protect access to abortion. He said it's now up to Congress to fully restore the right.