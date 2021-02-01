A mix of hope and dismay as religious leaders assess Biden

Leaders of the Catholic bishops’ conference cheered Biden for shoring up DACA on his first day in office, while urging him to go further by creating a path to citizenship for its beneficiaries as a “first step” toward a broader overhaul.

More action is set to come from the White House as soon as this week, and lawmakers also vow to pursue it through legislation. Whether religious groups can maintain their support for future immigration measures may depend on the specifics.

———

RACIAL INEQUALITY

Many denominations in the U.S. have committed to combating racial injustice. Their leaders were critical of Trump’s divisive rhetoric and expect Biden and Harris to make substantive efforts to reduce racial inequality.

“It’s my hope that the administration will do everything they can to promote racial justice, truth-telling and healing,” said Michael Curry, the first African American to serve as presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church. He added that criminal justice and education are areas where racial disparities must be addressed.