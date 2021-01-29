A month after the holidays, some people are still getting Christmas packages in the mail

"Throughout the peak season, the Postal Service, along with the broader shipping sector, faced pressure on service performance across categories as it managed through a record of volume while also overcoming employee shortages due to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, winter storms in the Northeast, as well as ongoing capacity challenges with airlifts and trucking for moving historic volumes of mail," the USPS said in a statement to CNN.

Facilities are still working through backlogs

In Philadelphia, packages were "up to the ceiling" last month, local American Postal Workers Union president Nick Casselli told CNN.

"I've been in postal for 35 years, I've never seen what I'm seeing," he said.

There were so many incoming packages that the postal workers couldn't process them in time, Casselli said.

One month later, the processing continues, and residents in cities around the country have been commiserating about waiting for late holiday mail to arrive.