A N.C. graduate wore a Mexican flag over his gown. The school withheld his diploma.

Crooks said that he could receive his diploma if he apologized for the situation, Lopez said.

"I ain't apologizing for nothing," Lopez told The Courier-Tribune following the encounter. "It's you who should be apologizing. You're the one doing wrong."

His mother, Margarita Lopez, cried: "For me that's not fair. That's something for racists."

Following their meeting, police officers escorted Lopez and his family out of the building. Robbie Brown, asst. police chief for the Asheboro Police Department, said the officers were already on-hand for the entire ceremony and that they didn't dispatch any additional officers to the graduation ceremony. Officers escorted Lopez off the property at the request of the principal, Brown said.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Lopez hadn't received his diploma. His mother said she received a call from the school and that she was setting up a meeting next week to discuss the situation. The school offered to meet Friday afternoon, but Margarita Lopez said she preferred to wait so she could have others there with her so that she could have an adequate translator, as English isn't her first language.