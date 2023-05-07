Welcome to the weekly bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, where we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.

This week’s top headlines include:

The next class to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was announced.

Aerosmith’s will kick off a farewell tour starting in September.

“Some Like It Hot” earned 13 Tony Award nominations.

And the Writers Guild of America went on strike, shutting down production of late night television.

Be sure to check out our Streamed & Screened podcast for information on the strike and what it means for your favorite shows and movies. Streamed & Screened is available on all major podcast platforms.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

