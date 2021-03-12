A peek behind the masks, precautions at the pandemic Grammys

My camera operator uses a six-foot boom mic to keep his distance.

In a separate, cordoned-off area of the center’s biggest hall, performers who would normally be packed together on the Staples Center stage amid a writhing crowd are instead using four separate stages facing each other so artists performing together can stay distant, with virtually no audience.

Outside the sprawling building, carpenters and technicians have been building the stages that will be a hub for Sunday’s awards.

The protocol for security and credentials at the Grammys have always been very strict, but they’ve never before involved mouth swabs and thermometers. By the time Sunday's show starts, I will have had five COVID-19 tests in 11 days. When we get a (fingers crossed) negative result, we get a credential to go in, but still have our temperature taken daily before we enter.

During a normal Grammys week, I'd be all all over town covering the crowded events that are part of the ritual, like Clive Davis’ annual gala.

Anthony Hamilton, who’s performing with Roddy Ricch and DaBaby on the telecast, told me “It’s almost like Mardi Gras out in L.A. when it’s Grammy time.”