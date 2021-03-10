A price tag on trauma? College town weighs Black reparations

By the late 1960s, some 20 years after Driver was hired, UMass Amherst had just six Black faculty members and 36 Black students in a student body of nearly 17,000, according to university historical records. Black students were also excluded from living on campus at nearby Amherst College during his early years in town, Driver recalled.

The three institutions expressed support for the town’s effort in separate statements to The Associated Press, but stopped short of committing any resources.

Driver said he'd also personally like to be compensated for years of being underpaid.

He earned tenure in 1954, but remained the lowest paid professor in his department until the 1970s, when a new department head sought to rectify the imbalance.

“We are in a position of having to admit that Driver is an extremely impressive professional with an outstanding scholarly record whom we have not sufficiently recognized locally," wrote Thomas Wilkinson to other school officials in 1970.