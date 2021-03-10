A price tag on trauma? College town weighs Black reparations

Driver said he'd personally like to be compensated for years of being underpaid.

He earned tenure in 1954, but remained the lowest paid professor in his department until the 1970s, when a new department head sought to rectify the imbalance.

"We are in a position of having to admit that Driver is an extremely impressive professional with an outstanding scholarly record whom we have not sufficiently recognized locally," wrote Thomas Wilkinson to other school officials in 1970.

Driver continued to lead a distinguished career. The graduate of Temple and the University of Pennsylvania has written numerous books and is currently at work on another. He served as a visiting professor at UCLA and other top colleges. He even had stints as a United Nations advisor in Iran and consulted and taught in France, India and elsewhere. Throughout, Driver remained firmly rooted at UMass, where he retired in 1987.

"If reparations could make up the lost salary, I would appreciate it," Driver said. "I would enjoy it. I would celebrate it, but I don't think that's going to ever happen."

He hopes UMass can at least acknowledge the contributions pioneering Black professors made.