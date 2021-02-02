A Q&A with Dolly Parton: From her Super Bowl commercial to the COVID-19 vaccine

Parton: Well, I follow my heart. I'm a person of faith and I pray all the time that God will lead me into the right direction and let me know what to do. When the pandemic first hit, that was my first thought, "I need to do something to try to help find a vaccination." I just did some research with the people at Vanderbilt (University) — they're wonderful people, they've been so good through the years to my people in times of illness and all that. I just asked if I could donate a million dollars to the research for a vaccine.

Parton: No. I'm not going to get mine until some more people get theirs. I don't want it to look like I'm jumping the line just because I donated money. I'm very funny about that. I'm going to get mine though, but I'm going to wait. I'm at the age where I could have gotten mine legally last week. I turned 75. I was going to do it on my birthday, and I thought, "Nah, don't do that." You'll look like you're just doing a show. None of my work is really like that. I wasn't doing it for a show. I'm going to get mine. I want it. I'm going to get it. When I get it, I'll probably do it on camera so people will know and I'll tell them the truth, if I have symptoms and all that. Hopefully it'll encourage people. I'm not going to jump the line just because I could.