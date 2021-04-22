A rare tropical cyclone is approaching one of Africa's most populated cities

Tropical Cyclone Jobo is approaching Dar Es Salaam, the largest city in Tanzania. Jobo may be the first landfall in Tanzania since 1952. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

A rare tropical cyclone is approaching Tanzania and could become the first cyclone to make landfall in the nation in modern records.

Tropical Cyclone Jobo, located near Madagascar in the South Indian Ocean, is currently equivalent to a strong tropical storm with winds just shy of 100 kph (62 mph).

Although Jobo is churning over the very warm waters (29°C), other environmental conditions should hinder any further development, weakening the storm prior to making landfall late this weekend.

However, the rarity of a tropical system affecting Tanzania is worth noting. Land falling cyclones are almost unheard of in Tanzania due to its close proximity to the equator, where the Coriolis force -- what causes the storm to rotate -- is weaker.

Records show only two other tropical cyclones have ever made it to the shores of Tanzania since the 19th century: the "Zanzibar Cyclone" of 1872 and Cyclone Lindi of 1952. The two storms struck the nation 80 years and one day apart on April 14 and 15 of their years, respectively.

Both storms brought significant devastation to the areas they impacted and took countless lives.