A record for history

Lawmakers have promised that Monday's session will include a preview of the committee's final report, expected to be released Wednesday. The panel will vote on adopting the official record, effectively authorizing the release of the report to the public.

The eight-chapter report will include hundreds of pages of findings about the attack and Trump’s efforts to subvert democracy, drawing on what the committee learned through its interviews with more than 1,000 witnesses.

It will roughly mirror the series of public hearings the committee held in the summer that detailed the various facets of the investigation, including the role of extremist groups in the violence on Jan. 6, Trump's attempt to enlist the Justice Department in his schemes and Trump’s coordination with GOP lawmakers to overturn the election results.

Additional evidence, including some of the massive trove of video footage and testimony the committee collected, is expected to be released publicly before the end of the year.

Anticipation for the final report is high. Book publishers are already offering pre-release versions for sale to the public.