A reservoir shutdown pits neighbor against neighbor. One group is threatening to reopen it by force

Yet many local farmers do not want to get their water back by force. Even if they do manage to open the gates for a short period of time, Hill said, there still won't be enough water for their needs.

"When people are desperate and scared, they have all sorts of different reactions along the spectrum," Hill said. "There's enough people that are pushed to the brink this year that options that wouldn't normally seem reasonable are starting to change. As far as any violence, it's not just something I can ever condone."

'If those fish die, the people die'

The Upper Klamath Lake is home to two native suckerfish -- the C'waam and Koptu -- that don't exist anywhere else in the world. These fish are also sacred to southern Oregon's Klamath Tribes, which are made up of the Klamath, Modoc and Yahookskin band of Northern Paiute Indians.

But biologists and the tribal communities around the Upper Klamath Lake say that warming temperatures and environmental degradation have caused water levels to drop to the bare minimum needed to keep the fish alive.