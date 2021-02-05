A sexy Alexa, Dan Levy's M&M habit: Super Bowl ads to watch

It might not have seemed likely early in the pandemic, but the 55th Super Bowl Sunday is upon us yet again. Each year advertisers pull out all the stops to entertain the crowd of 100 million viewers expected to tune in to the CBS broadcast on Sunday. This year there are more than 20 newcomers as well as old favorites. Amazon shows off a sexy new body for its Alexa assistant, Dan Levy apologizes for eating M&M's and Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade makes a downpour of lemons a metaphor for 2020's troubles. And as always, expect some surprises, too.

In an ad ostensibly to tout Amazon's voice assistant Alexa's new spherical shape, a woman imagines that her new Alexa has the voice — and body — of actor Michael B. Jordan, who takes off his shirt to dim the lights and read an audio book to her in the tub, all to the chagrin of her hapless husband. It's one of the only ads to play with sexual innuendo this year.

“It pushes the sexiness, the weirdness, the fantasy element," said Mark DiMassimo, creative chief of marketing agency DiMassimo Goldstein. “Which is just so culturally right for the moment when people are stuck at home together without a lot of diversion."