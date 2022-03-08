A shorter life-expectancy? How one reporter uncovered disturbing health data and how the story is making a difference.

Residents in Long View, North Carolina, in general, are living 20 years less than those living in neighboring Hickory. No one knew about this and other health data until reporter Virginia Annable dug into it.

Virginia works for the Hickory Daily Record in Hickory, North Carolina and recently looked through health department data for a number of reasons. But what she uncovered, specific to people living in Long View, initially made some readers angry, while others decided to take action.

Host Teri Barr asks her what it was like to share this story and for her to now know, she is getting credit from officials for making a difference.

