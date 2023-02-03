WASHINGTON — For nearly a year, the Federal Reserve has been on a mission to cool down the job market to help curb the nation's worst inflation bout in four decades.

The job market hasn't been cooperating.

The government said Friday that employers added a sizzling 517,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969.

The job gain was so large, it left economists scratching their heads and wondering why the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes haven't slowed hiring at a time when many foresee a recession nearing.

The government on Friday also revised up its estimate of the gains in November and December by a combined 71,000.

Friday’s report added to the picture of a resilient U.S. labor market, with low unemployment, relatively few layoffs and many job openings. Though good for workers, employers’ steady demand for labor has helped accelerate wage growth, which companies pass on in the form of higher prices.

Still, the Fed's inflation watchers might be reassured somewhat by January's wage data: Average hourly pay rose 4.4% last month from a year earlier, slower than the 4.8% year-over-year increase in December. And from December to January, wages rose 0.3%, below the 0.4% increase the previous month.

President Joe Biden called the jobs report "strikingly good news" and asserted that his Republican critics were wrong in their warnings of continued high inflation and a coming recession and layoffs.

January's hiring gain, which far exceeded December's 260,000, was broad-based across industries. A category that includes restaurants and bars added 99,000 workers. Professional and business services jobs, including bookkeepers and consultants, rose by 82,000.

Governments added 74,000, boosted by the end of a worker strike against California's state university system. Health care added 58,000 jobs, retailers 30,000. Construction gained 25,000 jobs. Manufacturing added 19,000.

"This is a labor market on heat,'' said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. It would be difficult, she suggested, "to see the Fed stop raising rates and entertain ideas of rate cuts when there is such explosive economic news coming in."

The Fed raised its key rate eight times since March to try to slow the job market and contain inflation, which hit a 40-year high last year but has slowed.

Yet companies still are seeking more workers and tightly hanging on to the ones they have. Putting aside high-profile layoffs at big tech companies including Microsoft, Google and Amazon, most workers are enjoying an unusual level of job security even at a time when many economists foresee a recession approaching.

For all of 2022, the economy added a sizzling average of roughly 375,000 jobs a month. That was a pace vigorous enough to have contributed to some of the painful inflation Americans have endured. A tight job market tends to put upward pressure on wages, which in turn feed into inflation.

But year-over-year measures of consumer inflation have steadily eased since peaking at 9.1% in June. At 6.5% in December, though, inflation remains far above the Fed's 2% target, which is why the central bank's policymakers have reiterated their intent to keep raising borrowing rates for at least a few more months.

Giacomo Santangelo, an economist at the jobs website Monster, said he doubted the Fed would take much comfort from the decelerating wage gains — or relent in its rate-hiking campaign.

"As long as unemployment continues to go down," Santangelo said, "as long as the economy continues to be strong, the Fed's going to keep fighting inflation.''

The Fed is aiming to achieve a "soft landing" — a pullback in the economy that is just enough to tame high inflation without triggering a recession. The policymakers hope that employers can slow wage increases and inflationary pressures by reducing job openings but not necessarily by laying off many employees.

But the job market's resilience isn't making that hoped-for outcome any easier. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported that employers posted 11 million job openings in December, an unexpected jump from 10.4 million in November and the largest number since July. There are now about two job vacancies, on average, for every unemployed American.

The job market has earned the label "The Great Resignation" because jobs are so plentiful and many workers are willing to change jobs to seek better pay or working conditions. That prompted companies to offer retention bonuses and other perks to retain employees.

Stew Leonard Jr., CEO of Stew Leonard's, a supermarket chain in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, said the company's hourly wage increases over the past two years have helped expand its job applicant pool.

Entry-level hourly wages are now $17. For more specialized workers like butchers and bakers, hourly wages start at $25 to $30. Those pay gains have helped the chain attract about 10 to 12 applicants per job posting, the same level as before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If you want good people," Leonard said, "you have to pay."