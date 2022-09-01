 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

A timeline of the investigation into Trump's Mar-a-Lago docs

  • 0

The search of former President Donald Trump' s Mar-a-Lago club for classified documents and other government records may have come as a surprise to the public. But new legal filings show the investigation that triggered the unprecedented action was months in the making. The documents make clear that Trump had ample opportunity to return the material the government requested — and then subpoenaed — and reveal the sheer quantity of highly sensitive documents he was keeping at the club.

***

THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News