A tip among hundreds led police to Vicky White and Casey White. Her death leaves many questions

The nationwide search for a former Alabama corrections officer and the inmate she disappeared with ended Monday when Vicky White died after being hospitalized for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.
Vicky White, 56, and Casey White, 38, were captured by authorities in Evansville, Indiana, following a car chase with authorities who tracked them down following a tip that came from the public Sunday, Lauderdale County, Alabama, Sheriff Rick Singleton said. It was one of hundreds of tips officials combed through in the 11 days after Vicky White helped Casey White escape jail.
Officers conducting surveillance spotted Vicky White exiting a hotel with a wig on, according to US Marshal Matt Keely. Then, she and Casey White got into a car and drove away.
Authorities continued to watch them until a vehicle pursuit began, ending when a US Marshals task force member drove a vehicle into the Cadillac the pair were in. The car wrecked and rolled over, Keely said. Casey White was driving the car, according to the US Marshals.
People are also reading…
Officers were able to remove the inmate from the wrecked car, but Vicky White was pinned inside with a gunshot wound to her head, Keely said.
Casey White reportedly told authorities to help "his wife" who had shot herself in the head and told them he didn't do it, according to Keely. As far as investigators know, Casey White and Vicky White were not married, Keely noted, and investigators previously said they weren't related.
No law enforcement officers fired any shots during the chase, according to Singleton.
The pair's capture brought to a close a lengthy manhunt that gained widespread attention. But for those close to Vicky White who were hoping for an explanation for her unexpected disappearance and motives, plenty of questions remain unresolved.
As details emerged throughout the investigation suggesting Vicky White planned to aid the inmate, who authorities believe she had a romantic relationship with, in his escape, her family and colleagues were stunned.
On Monday, before Vicky White died, Singleton said she and Casey White would be brought back to Alabama for an arraignment.
"She has some answers to give us," he said. "What in the world provoked her, prompted her to pull a stunt like this, I don't know. I don't know if we'll ever know."
Tip led to their capture
The officer and inmate are believed to have been in Evansville since May 3, Sheriff Dave Wedding of Vanderburgh County, Illinois, told CNN.
Sunday night, investigators were told a 2006 Ford F-150 had been discovered at a car wash in Evansville, which is about 175 miles north of Williamson County, Tennessee, where the pair is believed to have abandoned a vehicle they drove away in after ditching Vicky White's patrol car near the jail. Marshals traveled to Indiana to pursue the lead, the service said.
Investigators released photos Monday of a person they believe is Casey White caught on surveillance camera at the car wash. Vicky White is not seen in the images.
The pair initially disappeared April 29 when Vicky White said she was taking Casey White to the courthouse for a mental evaluation. But they never arrived at the courthouse and authorities later discovered they drove to a shopping center parking lot, abandoned the officer's patrol car and escaped in a vehicle Vicky White staged there the night before, officials said.
Casey White will be brought back to Alabama, where he was facing murder charges before his escape and already serving a 75-year sentence for other crimes. Before her death, Vicky White was charged with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree, in addition to forgery and identity theft charges connected to her use of an alias to purchase the 2007 Ford Edge the pair initially escaped in, officials said.
The veteran officer has been described by Singleton as "an exemplary employee" with an "unblemished record" who had the trust and respect of her colleagues. As the investigation unfolded, the sheriff acknowledged her apparent behavior is inconsistent with the person her colleagues thought they knew.
"Obviously there was a side to Vicky White that we weren't aware of," he told CNN previously.
Search was challenging for investigators
Vicky White's years of law enforcement expertise presented unique difficulties for authorities.
"This escape was obviously well planned and calculated," Singleton said, noting that escapes from county jails are usually spontaneous. "A lot of preparation went into this. They had plenty of resources, had cash, had vehicles, had everything they needed to pull this off, and that's what made this last week and a half so challenging. We were starting from ground zero, and not only that ... they got a six-hour head start on us."
Investigators previously released video of Vicky White at a Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama, where they say she stayed the night before the escape. Singleton also said they have footage of her shopping for men's clothing at a department store and at an "adult store," adding that she "obviously had a change of clothes" for the inmate.
Before her disappearance, Vicky White submitted her retirement papers, sold her home for well below market value and purchased the car the pair would use to escape, officials have said.
The day of the disappearance was set to be her last day of work, but her retirement papers were never finalized, according to Singleton. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office announced last week that she was no longer employed there.
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly, who said he worked with the officer almost daily for 17 years, told CNN last week he "would have trusted her with my life."
"I am so disappointed in her," he said. "She was trusted and she exploited that trust."
Counselors will be made available at the Lauderdale County Detention Center for staff who may need them after Vicky White's death, according to Singleton.
"It's a small agency, like family," he told CNN. "Some of these younger deputies she was like a mother figure to them and I know they're going to take it hard."
Casey White will likely need to return to the detention center in the future for court hearings related to his murder charges. Singleton said the inmate will be isolated in a cell.
"He's going to stay in chains and handcuffs and when he leaves that facility, I guarantee you there's going to be two deputies with him," he said. "And he's not going to get out of this jail again. I don't want him here any longer than he has to be."
***
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, May 10
Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The two fugitives were caught Monday in Evansville, Indiana, after U.S. Marshals pursued their vehicle and then crashed into it. Officials say Casey White surrendered and Vicky White shot herself, and was taken to a hospital. The two are not related. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear said White died from her injuries. The arrests ended a nationwide manhunt that began April 29.
Ukrainian officials say Russian troops are pounding away at the vital port of Odesa, apparently as part of efforts to disrupt the supply lines and weapons shipments that have been critical to Kyiv’s defense. Ukraine’s ability to stymie a larger, better armed Russian military surprised many observers, who had anticipated a much quicker conflict. With the war now in its 11th week and Kyiv bogging Russian forces down in many places and even staging a counteroffensive in others, Ukraine’s foreign minister appeared to voice confidence that the country could expand its aims beyond merely pushing Russia back to areas it or its allies held on the day of Feb. 24 invasion.
Washington is seeking to portray a united front against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden has signed a bipartisan measure to reboot the World War II-era “lend-lease” program to bolster Kyiv and Eastern European allies. The signing comes as Congress is poised to unleash more resources to fight the war. The House could vote as soon as this week on a $40 billion military and humanitarian aid package for Ukraine. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are urging Congress to act before May 19, when the existing drawdown funds run out.
The top race in Tuesday’s primary elections in Nebraska and West Virginia is a heavily contested Republican primary for Nebraska governor. It features a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate who has been accused of groping multiple women. Voters in Nebraska will also be nominating candidates to replace a former congressman, Republican Jeff Fortenberry. He was convicted in March on charges he lied to federal authorities about an illegal campaign contribution he received from a Nigerian billionaire. In West Virginia, two incumbent congressmen are facing off in a Republican primary after redistricting cost the state a seat in the U.S. House.
Andy Warhol’s “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” has sold for a cool $195 million. That makes the iconic portrait of actress Marilyn Monroe the most expensive work by a U.S. artist ever auctioned. The 1964 silkscreen image shows Monroe in vibrant close-up. Christie’s auction house in New York held the sale Monday. Christie’s said an unknown buyer made the purchase. When the auction was announced, they had estimated it could go for as much as $200 million. The Warhol piece has unseated the previous record-holder: another modern master, Jean-Michel Basquiat. His 1982 painting sold for a record $110.5 million at Sotheby’s in 2017.
Several hundred protesters are defying a countrywide 36-hour curfew in Sri Lanka, a day after widespread clashes left four dead and led to the prime minister's resignation. He and his brother, the president, are accused of dragging the island nation into its worst economic crisis in decades. Protesters occupied the entrance to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office for the 32nd day Tuesday. They shouted slogans demanding that he follow his brother's lead and resign. For months, people have been forced to stand in long lines to buy essentials because a foreign exchange crisis has caused imports of everything from milk to fuel to plunge, spawning dire food shortages and rolling power cuts.
The namesake son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos appears to have been elected Philippine president in an astonishing reversal of the 1986 “People Power” revolt that ousted his father. Marcos Jr. had more than 30.8 million votes in the unofficial results. His nearest challenger, Vice President Leni Robredo, had 14.7 million with most of the votes tabulated from Monday’s election. His running mate, Sara Duterte, also has a formidable lead in the vice presidential race. The alliance of the scions of two authoritarian leaders compounded worries of human rights activists. Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte stuck to a battle cry of national unity during the campaign, even though their fathers’ presidencies opened some of the most turbulent divisions in the country’s history.
Schoolchildren in a northern New Mexico community that had been threatened by a wildfire are expected to resume in-person classes Tuesday. Meanwhile, residents on the fire’s northern edges remain under evacuation orders. The West Las Vegas School District had pivoted to remote learning until firefighters were able to get a better handle on the blaze that is the largest burning in the nation. Crews have been working feverishly to clear brush and stop the flames from burning more homes in the Rocky Mountain foothills. Other smaller wildfires were burning in New Mexico and Arizona in what’s been an early start to the season.
Las Vegas is being flooded with lore about organized crime after a second set of human remains emerged within a week from the depths of Lake Mead. The drought-stricken Colorado River reservoir is just a 30-minute drive from the notoriously mob-founded Strip. Former Mayor Oscar Goodman represented mob figures as a lawyer. He said Monday that there’s no telling what they’ll find in Lake Mead. Two paddle boarders from Henderson found bones Saturday on a newly surfaced sand bar. A week earlier, boaters spotted the decomposed body of a man in a rusted barrel. A University of Nevada, Las Vegas history professor says he'd bet that more bodies will be found as the lake level drops.
The rapper Young Thug is in Atlanta's Fulton County Jail, accused of co-founding a criminal street gang. The Atlanta rapper's real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams. He was arrested at his home in Buckhead, an Atlanta neighborhood north of downtown. He's one of 28 people indicted Monday in Georgia on conspiracy to violate the state’s RICO act and street gang charges. The indictment says Young Thug is one of three founders of the Young Slime Life, a criminal street gang in Atlanta that's affiliated with the national Bloods gang. His first court appearance is set for 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player Adreian Payne has died in a shooting. He was 31. The sheriff's office in Orange County, Florida said deputies responded to a shooting Monday morning when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Lawrence Dority was present at the scene, according to the sherriff’s office. The 29-year-old Dority was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant after homicide detectives interviewed him. Payne played in 107 NBA games, averaging four points and three rebounds, over four seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry converted eight free throws over the final 45.7 seconds on the way to 32 points, leading the Golden State Warriors’ fourth-quarter comeback for a 101-98 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night and a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored the tiebreaking goal with 7:58 left, and the Colorado Avalanche became the first team to adva…
CNN's Nadia Romero, Jamiel Lynch, Jenn Selva, Amara Walker and Jade Gordon contributed to this report.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.