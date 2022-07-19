A transformer explodes at Hoover Dam, AOC and other Dems arrested, and more trending news

Take a look at some trending topics for today, July 19.

Hoover Dam

A transformer exploded Tuesday at Hoover Dam, one of the nation's largest hydroelectric facilities, producing a thick cloud of black smoke and flames that were quickly extinguished.

No one was hurt in the explosion near the base of the dam, an engineering marvel on the Colorado River that straddles the border of Arizona and Nevada. Electricity continued to flow to 1.3 million people in Arizona, Nevada and Southern California.

The cause of the fire was under investigation and officials were working to determine the extent of damage to the transformer, one of 15 at the complex that control the voltages for power sent to customers.

Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit

Limp Bizkit will not be kicking off the UK and European leg of their "Still Sucks" tour.

Frontman Fred Durst and the band posted a note on their verified Instagram account.

"For personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician to take an immediate break from touring, Limp Bizkit will sadly have to postpone their 2022 UK and European tour," the note reads. "We truly apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters and support staff. Stand by for further news. Sincerely, Fred & Limp Bizkit."

AOC

16 Democratic politicians might have been arrested today at an abortion rights rally just outside Washington D.C.

Those reported arrest by authorities include Congresswomen Ilhan Omar, Veronica Escobar, Ayanna Pressley, Jackie Speier, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. However, it's unclear if lawmakers law Ocasio-Cortez actually were put into handcuffs.

Images circulating on social media and re-shared by outlets like the New York Post show Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez mimicking being cuffed and then raising an arm in solidarity moments later.

