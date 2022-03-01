 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
spotlight AP

A UFC champ charged with attempted murder, the State of the Union, Bitcoin, and more trending topics

What's trending in the U.S. today, March 1?

UFC Champion Arrested

This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez. Police say Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting that injured a man in Northern California. Velasquez was arrested Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in San Jose and records show he is being held without bail at Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Cain Velasquez

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man in Northern California, police said.

Velasquez, 39, was arrested Monday in San Jose and is being held without bail at Santa Clara County Main Jail, records show. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

It was not immediately known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Read more here:

Weather satellite

This is an artist's rendering of geostationary weather satellites that monitor Earth.

Wildfire-spotting weather satellite

Whether it's wildfires that sweep across the West Coast, storms rolling in from the Pacific Ocean or dense fog that blankets the Pacific Northwest, a new weather satellite will be able to track them all.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration launched GOES-T, the third in its series of advanced geostationary weather satellites, at 4:38 p.m. ET Tuesday from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Once the satellite is in orbit, it will be renamed GOES-18 and monitor weather that impacts the western United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, Central America and the Pacific Ocean.

Read more here:

How to watch Biden's State of the Union address

President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex on Tuesday, February 22 in Washington.

State of the Union

Facing disquiet at home and danger abroad, President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at a steeply challenging moment for the nation, aiming to navigate out of the pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russian aggression.

More here:

New Orleans Mardi Gras

People participate in the Bourbon Street Awards costume contest on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the French Quarter of New Orleans on Mardi Gras.

Shrove Tuesday/Mardi Gras/Ash Wednesday

The traditional Christian feast day before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday is celebrated as a chance to eat well before the 40 days of sacrifices in the lead-up to Easter.

Shrove Tuesday, which falls on March 1 this year, is also a great excuse -- as if one were needed -- to eat pancakes, as they usually combine butter and eggs, rich foods that were historically given up for the season of reflection.

That also explains why, in the United States, Shrove Tuesday is better known as Mardi Gras - or "Fat Tuesday."

Find something tasty here:

Check out some more trending topics here:

Women's History Month

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Zoë Kravitz

Bitcoin

MLB

This morning's top headlines: State of the Union, Russia-Ukraine, California church killings

Biden banning Russia from US airspace because of Ukraine
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Biden banning Russia from US airspace because of Ukraine

  • By ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will vow to make Vladimir Putin “pay a price” for Russia's invasion of Ukraine in his first State of the Union address, rallying allies abroad while also outlining his plans at home to fight inflation and the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia steps up attack on Ukraine cities
National
AP

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia steps up attack on Ukraine cities

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day on Tuesday, with a huge convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles on a road to the capital, Kyiv, and fighting intensifying there and in other big cities.

Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at California church
National
AP

Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at California church

  • By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and CHRISTOPHER WEBER - Associated Press
  • Updated
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man shot and killed his three daughters, their chaperone and himself during a supervised visit with the girls Monday at a church in Sacramento, California, authorities said.

Thousands evacuate worst Australian floods in over a decade
Science
AP

Thousands evacuate worst Australian floods in over a decade

  • By ROD McGUIRK and JOHN PYE - Associated Press
  • Updated
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Tens of thousands of people had been ordered to evacuate their homes by Tuesday and many more had been told to prepare to flee as parts of Australia’s southeast coast are inundated by the worst flooding in more than a decade that has claimed at least 10 lives.

'I love Mardi Gras': Carnival spirit takes over New Orleans
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

'I love Mardi Gras': Carnival spirit takes over New Orleans

  • By REBECCA SANTANA and JANET McCONNAUGHEY - Associated Press
  • Updated
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Revelers decked out in traditional purple, green and gold came out to party on Fat Tuesday in New Orleans’ first full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic canceled last year's festivities.

Texas primary tests GOP's right turn in start to midterms
National Politics
AP

Texas primary tests GOP's right turn in start to midterms

  • By WILL WEISSERT and PAUL J. WEBER - Associated Press
  • Updated
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Polls are beginning to close in Texas, where primary races Tuesday are kicking off a long, bruising midterm season by testing whether voters reward Republicans for pushing America's largest red state even farther right.

MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to end lockout
National
AP

MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to end lockout

  • By RONALD BLUM - AP Baseball Writer
  • Updated
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball has canceled opening day, with Commissioner Rob Manfred announcing Tuesday the sport will scrap regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline.

