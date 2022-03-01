A UFC champ charged with attempted murder, the State of the Union, Bitcoin, and more trending topics

What's trending in the U.S. today, March 1?
Cain Velasquez
Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man in Northern California, police said.
Velasquez, 39, was arrested Monday in San Jose and is being held without bail at Santa Clara County Main Jail, records show. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.
It was not immediately known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
Wildfire-spotting weather satellite
Whether it's wildfires that sweep across the West Coast, storms rolling in from the Pacific Ocean or dense fog that blankets the Pacific Northwest, a new weather satellite will be able to track them all.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration launched GOES-T, the third in its series of advanced geostationary weather satellites, at 4:38 p.m. ET Tuesday from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Once the satellite is in orbit, it will be renamed GOES-18 and monitor weather that impacts the western United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, Central America and the Pacific Ocean.
State of the Union
Facing disquiet at home and danger abroad, President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at a steeply challenging moment for the nation, aiming to navigate out of the pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russian aggression.
Shrove Tuesday/Mardi Gras/Ash Wednesday
The traditional Christian feast day before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday is celebrated as a chance to eat well before the 40 days of sacrifices in the lead-up to Easter.
Shrove Tuesday, which falls on March 1 this year, is also a great excuse -- as if one were needed -- to eat pancakes, as they usually combine butter and eggs, rich foods that were historically given up for the season of reflection.
That also explains why, in the United States, Shrove Tuesday is better known as Mardi Gras - or "Fat Tuesday."
This morning's top headlines: State of the Union, Russia-Ukraine, California church killings
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will vow to make Vladimir Putin “pay a price” for Russia's invasion of Ukraine in his first State of the Union address, rallying allies abroad while also outlining his plans at home to fight inflation and the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day on Tuesday, with a huge convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles on a road to the capital, Kyiv, and fighting intensifying there and in other big cities.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man shot and killed his three daughters, their chaperone and himself during a supervised visit with the girls Monday at a church in Sacramento, California, authorities said.
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Tens of thousands of people had been ordered to evacuate their homes by Tuesday and many more had been told to prepare to flee as parts of Australia’s southeast coast are inundated by the worst flooding in more than a decade that has claimed at least 10 lives.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Revelers decked out in traditional purple, green and gold came out to party on Fat Tuesday in New Orleans’ first full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic canceled last year's festivities.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Polls are beginning to close in Texas, where primary races Tuesday are kicking off a long, bruising midterm season by testing whether voters reward Republicans for pushing America's largest red state even farther right.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball has canceled opening day, with Commissioner Rob Manfred announcing Tuesday the sport will scrap regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline.