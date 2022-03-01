A UFC champ charged with attempted murder, the State of the Union, Bitcoin, and more trending topics

What's trending in the U.S. today, March 1?

***

Cain Velasquez

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man in Northern California, police said.

Velasquez, 39, was arrested Monday in San Jose and is being held without bail at Santa Clara County Main Jail, records show. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

It was not immediately known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Wildfire-spotting weather satellite

Whether it's wildfires that sweep across the West Coast, storms rolling in from the Pacific Ocean or dense fog that blankets the Pacific Northwest, a new weather satellite will be able to track them all.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration launched GOES-T, the third in its series of advanced geostationary weather satellites, at 4:38 p.m. ET Tuesday from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Once the satellite is in orbit, it will be renamed GOES-18 and monitor weather that impacts the western United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, Central America and the Pacific Ocean.

State of the Union

Facing disquiet at home and danger abroad, President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at a steeply challenging moment for the nation, aiming to navigate out of the pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russian aggression.

Shrove Tuesday/Mardi Gras/Ash Wednesday

The traditional Christian feast day before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday is celebrated as a chance to eat well before the 40 days of sacrifices in the lead-up to Easter.

Shrove Tuesday, which falls on March 1 this year, is also a great excuse -- as if one were needed -- to eat pancakes, as they usually combine butter and eggs, rich foods that were historically given up for the season of reflection.

That also explains why, in the United States, Shrove Tuesday is better known as Mardi Gras - or "Fat Tuesday."

***

