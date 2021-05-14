A university honors its grads 51 years after police shooting

Baker said he doesn't remember hearing that rumor. He recalled Black students were fed up with racist behavior by white people. The commission reported that people on campus had been throwing rocks at white motorists.

Students gathered outside the Alexander Hall women's dormitory and B.F. Roberts dining hall across the street — some protesting, others simply enjoying each other's company as women returned to the dorm before curfew. Officers from the Jackson Police Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol marched onto campus.

“You could hear them marching in — shoom, shoom, shoom, shoom,” Baker said, imitating the sound.

After midnight May 15, a Highway Patrol officer using a bullhorn addressed students, Baker said. Someone in the crowd threw a bottle that shattered.

“When he stepped out and said, ‘May I have your attention please,’ that’s when the bottle was thrown and all hell broke loose," Baker recalled.

A Jackson TV reporter recorded 28 seconds of gunfire, the commission reported. When it ended, 21-year-old Phillip Gibbs and 17-year-old James Green were dead. Twelve others were bleeding. Windows of Alexander Hall were shattered, and walls were left with pockmarks still visible today.