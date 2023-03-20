With the rest of the meteorologists away this week, Sean Sublette talks with Jessica Whitehead, Executive Director of the Old Dominion University Institute for Coastal Adaptation and Resilience, to discuss some of the hidden and subtle ways the warming climate is sneaking up on us. The impact goes of which goes beyond hotter summers.
About the Across the Sky podcast
The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:
Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.
People are also reading…
Sneak preview
Past episodes
An ocean physicist with NASA talks about the warming climate’s impact and what that means for people living both near and far away from the water.
Learn the science of flooding and what to expect in the future on the latest episode of Across the Sky.
What conditions are best for bright fall colors and what is the outlook for this fall? Learn more on Across the Sky!