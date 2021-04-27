A weak start on Wall Street pulls S&P 500 below record high

Investors expect U.S. corporate results due out this week to show stronger profits as coronavirus vaccines are rolled out and consumer spending strengthens. Quarterly profits among companies in the S&P 500 are expected to be up 24% from this time a year ago, according to a survey by FactSet.

The Fed's announcement Wednesday “should be boring, as policymakers are widely expected to keep policy steady,” said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report.

Investor confidence has increased as governments roll out coronavirus vaccines they hope will allow business activity to return to normal. That has been tempered by unease about possible higher inflation and interest rates.

In early trading, the DAX in Frankfurt sank 0.2% to 15,272.83 while the FTSE in London was down less than 0.1% at 6,958.92. The CAC 40 in Paris gained less than 0.1% to 6,276.87.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.2%.

On Monday, the S&P 500 advanced 0.2% and the Nasdaq gained 0.9%. The Dow slipped 0.2%.

About a quarter of S&P 500 companies have reported quarterly results so far this earnings season. Of these, 84% have delivered earnings that topped Wall Street’s estimates, according to FactSet.