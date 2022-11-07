A woman claimed $100,000 in the lottery — then on her way home she won $300,000 more

By Zoe Sottile, CNN
The only thing better than
winning the lottery is claiming two lottery prizes in one day.
A Delaware woman was in for a once-in-a-lifetime surprise after she claimed two six-figure lottery prizes in one day on Oct. 20,
according to a news release from the Delaware Lottery.
The anonymous 70-year-old winner was "thrilled" after she won a $100,000 prize from an "Instant Game" ticket she purchased in Newark, Delaware.
The Powerball jackpot is currently the largest in history, and legal experts say there's a list of things to do if you happen to have the winning ticket.
About a week after realizing she had won the prize, she headed to the lottery's headquarters to pick up her winnings. The prize was the largest she had won since she began playing the lottery seven years ago, according to the news release.
On her way home from picking up her winnings, she decided to try her luck again -- and purchased three "Serious Money" tickets at a convenience store.
One of the tickets was a $300,000 top winner, says the release. The woman described claiming two six-figure tickets in one day as "absolute insanity."
"My best friend was the first person I told about winning the $100,000 top prize, and she came with me to claim it," the two-time winner said in the news release.
"When I scratched the $300,000 winning 'Serious Money' ticket later in the day, we just sat there in disbelief."
The woman returned to the lottery headquarters to pick up the $300,000 prize. She plans to use most of the winnings for her retirement fund, according to the release.
The chances of winning the $100,000 "Instant Game" prize are just 1 in 120,000,
according to the Delaware Lottery. The chances of winning the $300,000 prize in the "Serious Money" game are 1 in 150,000.
What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?
1. $1.586 billion Powerball
1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
Rebecca Hargrove, second from right, president and CEO of the Tennessee Lottery, presents a ceremonial check to John Robinson, right; his wife, Lisa, second from left; and their daughter, Tiffany, left; after the Robinson's winning Powerball ticket was authenticated at the Tennessee Lottery headquarters Friday, Jan. 15, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. The ticket was one of three winning tickets in the $1.6 billion jackpot drawing. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
2. $1.537 billion Mega Millions
2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
FILE-In this Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 file photo, South Carolina Education Lottery Chief Operating Officer Tony Cooper, left, and KC Mart owner CJ Patel, right, speaks to reporters about the winning ticket sold at the Simpsonville, S.C., store. Nearly everyone in this small town has a theory for the city's billion-dollar mystery: Who won the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot announced last October? (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)
Jeffrey Collins
3. $1.337 billion Mega Millions
3. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
A display for the Mega Millions lottery is seen at a store, Friday, July 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
4. $1.05 billion Mega Millions
4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
In this Feb. 26, 2021, photo provided by the Michigan Lottery, attorney Kurt Panouses poses with a check on behalf of the winners of a Mega Millions lottery jackpot in Lansing, Mich. Four people in a suburban Detroit lottery club have won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot and will share $557 million after taxes. Officials made the announcement Friday, March 12, 2021, nearly two months after the Jan. 22, drawing.(Michigan Lottery via AP)
HOGP
5. $768.4 million Powerball
5. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
Jackpots, including the Powerball jackpot, are on display at the Lotto Store at Primm just inside the California border Wednesday, March 27, 2019, near Primm, Nev. The Powerball jackpot soared to a massive $750 million Wednesday. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
6. $758.7 million Powerball
6. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
Mavis Wanczyk, of Chicopee, Mass., stands with state treasurer Deb Goldberg, left, during a news conference where she claimed the $758.7 million Powerball prize at Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Braintree, Mass. Officials said it is the largest single-ticket Powerball prize in U.S. history. \(AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Josh Reynolds
7. $731.1 million Powerball
7. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)
Powerball and Mega Millions lottery and Florida Lotto jackpots are displayed at a retailer, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in North Miami Beach, Fla. Lottery players will have a shot Friday night at the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history after no tickets matched all the numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing. The big prize for Powerball, the other national lottery game, is $550 million for Wednesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
8. $699.8 million Powerball
8. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)
A customer makes a purchase, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, under a sign showing that one of the two winning Powerball tickets in the latest drawing was sold at this 7-Eleven in Sacramento, Calif. The other winning ticket was purchased in Wisconsin and the two winners will split the $632 million jackpot. The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46. The Powerball was 17.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
9. $687.8 million Powerball
9. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)
Iowa Lottery CEO Terry Rich, left, presents a check to Lerynne West, of Redfield, Iowa, center, for her share of a nearly $700 million Powerball prize, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive, Iowa. West was one of two winners of a $688 million jackpot drawn Oct. 27. She'll share the prize with someone who bought the other winning ticket in New York City. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
10. $656 million Mega Millions
10. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)
Powerball winners Celeste and Joseph Tamburello display a ceremonial check for $70 Million from the New Jersey Lottery, Monday, March 26, 2012 in Lawrenceville, N.J. They will get a $41.5 million lump sum payout for the cash value ticket, which they bought at the Little Silver Family Pharmacy in Little Silver, N.J. At right is Foster Krupa, New Jersey Lottery marketing manager. (AP Photo/Beth DeFalco)
Beth DeFalco
