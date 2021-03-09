A year into pandemic, some in media tell individual stories

People were dying, alone and anonymously.

“It just became an overwhelming number of people lost, every single one of them blowing up an entire family and losing a loved one in the most unresolved way — not being able to hold their hand, and not being able to honor them in the sort of ritual that their faith and family believed in,” she said.

“It just seemed like the smallest thing we could do.”

What the news organizations are doing is “so, so needed,” said grief counselor David Kessler. The author of “Finding Meaning: The Sixth Stage of Grief” said the first time he set up an online grief session for families of COVID-19 victims, some 1,000 people showed up.

Not only do many of these people die in relative invisibility, unable to have their family around, but some survivors have been attacked for political reasons, by people who want to minimize the coronavirus.

“No one has ever had a loved one die of cancer and heard someone say, ‘you know, I don’t believe in cancer,'" Kessler said.

As hard as it is for him to hear the stories, “imagine if it's your mom or dad,” he said.