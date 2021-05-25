A year later, Krasinski's 'Quiet Place' ready to make noise

“She immediately covered her mouth and was shocked,” says Krasinski. “She turned to her mom and then this look came back that was as heroic as her character. She looked at the camera and said, ‘I’ll do it.’”

Simmonds, the 18-year-old who starred in Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck, ” was surprised by the opportunity but resolved to do her best in a role that simultaneously drew from her own strength and encouraged greater confidence in herself.

“As a person, I’m a little bit more shy. I might fade into the background a little more than Regan,” Simmonds says through an interpreter by Zoom. “But playing Regan really helped me because Regan was very confident in herself, and that really affected me. In the first film, she wasn’t as confident. She was highly self-critical and blamed herself for a lot of the things that happened to the family. That’s something that I experienced personally. I thought to myself: What if I wasn’t deaf? What if I was a quote-unquote ‘normal person?’