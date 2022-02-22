Aaron Rodgers' cryptic message, Hank the Tank strikes again, and more trending topics

Here are the top trending topics for twos-day, Feb. 22.

Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, seemingly on a whim, decided to go on social media and express "#MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year."

With the exception of Woodley, everyone Rodgers mentions in the post is affiliated with the Packers. They include coach Matt LaFleur, fellow quarterbacks Jordan Love and Kurt Benkert, receiver Randall Cobb, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari, former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and former quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy.

Happy Twos-day, Margarita Day and more

Good things come in twos. At least this Tuesday it does.

The date is February 22, 2022. When you write it, 2/22/22, it's a palindrome, meaning it reads the same forward and backward. It also falls on a Tuesday, which is now referred to as Twosday.

It's the most exceptional date in over a decade, according to palindrome enthusiast Aziz Inan. He's a professor of electrical engineering at the University of Portland in Oregon, and he has been studying palindrome dates for over 14 years.

Slack down

Slack went down for many users Tuesday morning, throwing off companies that rely on the popular workplace communication platform just as workers returned from the extended holiday weekend.

"We're investigating the issue where Slack is not loading for some users," the company said on its status page around 9:30 am ET. Issues persisted for some users throughout the morning. The issue was fully resolved about five hours later, the company said.

Slack and similar services emerged as essential tools for office workers to stay connected to their colleagues during the pandemic. The company serves major companies including Netflix, Uber and Target, as well as government agencies such as the US Department of Veterans Affairs. Many news organizations, including CNN, also rely on the platform.

Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted

The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting were found guilty of federal hate crimes Tuesday in a verdict that affirmed what family members and civil rights activists said all along: that he was chased down and killed because he was Black.

The verdict — handed down one day before the second anniversary of Arbery’s death on Feb. 23, 2020 — was symbolic, coming just months after all three defendants were convicted of murder in a Georgia state court and sentenced to life in prison.

Hank the Tank

Hank the Tank strikes again.

The 500-pound black bear has damaged more than 30 properties around Lake Tahoe, and last week broke into yet another home in an endless quest for a quick meal.

Known by residents as Hank the Tank, the giant bear has eluded capture for more than seven months, according to Peter Tira, a spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

