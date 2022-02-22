 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Aaron Rodgers' cryptic message, Hank the Tank strikes again, and more trending topics

  • 0

Here are the top trending topics for twos-day, Feb. 22.

***

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks skyward during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49 ers in an NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks skyward during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images/TNS)

Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, seemingly on a whim, decided to go on social media and express "#MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year."

With the exception of Woodley, everyone Rodgers mentions in the post is affiliated with the Packers. They include coach Matt LaFleur, fellow quarterbacks Jordan Love and Kurt Benkert, receiver Randall Cobb, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari, former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and former quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy.

More here:

Happy Twosday! Don't miss out celebrating the coolest date of the decade

The palindrome date 2/22/22 is a special date for many who plan to get married on the day.

Happy Twos-day, Margarita Day and more

Good things come in twos. At least this Tuesday it does.

The date is February 22, 2022. When you write it, 2/22/22, it's a palindrome, meaning it reads the same forward and backward. It also falls on a Tuesday, which is now referred to as Twosday.

People are also reading…

It's the most exceptional date in over a decade, according to palindrome enthusiast Aziz Inan. He's a professor of electrical engineering at the University of Portland in Oregon, and he has been studying palindrome dates for over 14 years.

More here:

Slack went down today, but work wasn't canceled

Slack went down for many users Tuesday morning, throwing off companies that rely on the popular workplace communication platform just as workers returned from the extended holiday weekend.

Slack down

Slack went down for many users Tuesday morning, throwing off companies that rely on the popular workplace communication platform just as workers returned from the extended holiday weekend.

"We're investigating the issue where Slack is not loading for some users," the company said on its status page around 9:30 am ET. Issues persisted for some users throughout the morning. The issue was fully resolved about five hours later, the company said.

Slack and similar services emerged as essential tools for office workers to stay connected to their colleagues during the pandemic. The company serves major companies including Netflix, Uber and Target, as well as government agencies such as the US Department of Veterans Affairs. Many news organizations, including CNN, also rely on the platform.

More here:

Ahmaud Arbery Hate Crimes

FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows from left, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. 

Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted

The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting were found guilty of federal hate crimes Tuesday in a verdict that affirmed what family members and civil rights activists said all along: that he was chased down and killed because he was Black.

The verdict — handed down one day before the second anniversary of Arbery’s death on Feb. 23, 2020 — was symbolic, coming just months after all three defendants were convicted of murder in a Georgia state court and sentenced to life in prison.

More here:

Hank the Tank

Hank the Tank

Hank the Tank

Hank the Tank strikes again.

The 500-pound black bear has damaged more than 30 properties around Lake Tahoe, and last week broke into yet another home in an endless quest for a quick meal.

Known by residents as Hank the Tank, the giant bear has eluded capture for more than seven months, according to Peter Tira, a spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

More here:

***

Here are more of the trending topics from today around the country:

This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Feb. 22

Hong Kong orders mandatory COVID-19 tests for all residents
National
AP

Hong Kong orders mandatory COVID-19 tests for all residents

  • By ZEN SOO and ALICE FUNG - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will test its entire population of 7.5 million people for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as it grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant.

Queen still has mild COVID symptoms, cancels online meetings
National
AP

Queen still has mild COVID symptoms, cancels online meetings

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II canceled scheduled online engagements on Tuesday because she is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said.

Live updates: Russian lawmakers give Putin permission to use force; White House calls moves 'invasion'
National
breaking

Live updates: Russian lawmakers give Putin permission to use force; White House calls moves 'invasion'

  • By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and YURAS KARMANAU Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia. This morning's developments from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Putin gets no support from UN Security Council over Ukraine
National Politics
AP

Putin gets no support from UN Security Council over Ukraine

  • By EDITH M. LEDERER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin received no support from members of the U.N. Security Council at an emergency meeting Monday night for his actions to bring separatists in eastern Ukraine under Moscow’s control.

Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crimes in his death
National
AP

Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crimes in his death

  • By RUSS BYNUM - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting were found guilty of federal hate crimes Tuesday in a verdict that affirmed what family members and civil rights activists said all along: that he was chased down and killed because he was Black.

Prosecutor: 3 cops in Floyd killing 'chose to do nothing'
National
AP

Prosecutor: 3 cops in Floyd killing 'chose to do nothing'

  • By STEVE KARNOWSKI, TAMMY WEBBER and AMY FORLITI - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights “chose to do nothing” as a fellow officer squeezed the life out of Floyd, a prosecutor said in her closing argument Tuesday. Defense attorneys countered that the officers were too inexperienced, weren’t trained properly and did not willfully violate Floyd’s rights.

Biden agency vacancies to drag on White House priorities
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Biden agency vacancies to drag on White House priorities

  • By FATIMA HUSSEIN, RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR, HOPE YEN and COLLEEN LONG - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a year, the Food and Drug Administration lacked a permanent head when the agency was central in the battle against COVID-19. Once President Joe Biden nominated Dr. Robert Califf to head the agency, it took the Senate three months to confirm him.

'America's Got Talent' contestant Nightbirde dies after cancer battle
Music
AP

'America's Got Talent' contestant Nightbirde dies after cancer battle

  • By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN
  • Updated
  • 0

Jane Marczewski, a singer known by her stage name Nightbirde, who earned a legion of followers after being a contestant on NBC's "America's Got Talent," has died after a battle with cancer, her family confirmed.

Michigan's Howard suspended 5 games for Wisconsin melee
National
AP

Michigan's Howard suspended 5 games for Wisconsin melee

  • By LARRY LAGE - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended the final five games of the regular season and fined $40,000 for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in the head, triggering a postgame melee.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians vow to fight for their country

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News