ABC News to air newsmagazine on the Black experience

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News says that next month it will begin airing “Soul of a Nation,” which the network believes is the first prime-time broadcast newsmagazine focused on Black life in America.

The network has committed to six episodes that will air on consecutive Tuesday nights. No premiere date or time slot has been announced.

Each episode will be centered on a theme, such as spirituality, activism in sports and the racial reckoning triggered by George Floyd's death. Journalist Jemele Hill and actor Marsai Martin of “Black-ish” are among the guest hosts.

Besides stories by ABC News journalists, episodes will present a variety of voices including Carmelo Anthony, Nick Cannon, Danny Glover, David Alan Grier, John Ridley, Saweetie and Janaya Future Khan.

The network saw Black viewership soar last year during programming that explored the aftermath of Floyd's death and a two-hour “20/20” special on Breonna Taylor, said Marie Roberts, series creator and ABC News' senior vice president of integrated content strategy. ABC also did specials on Juneteenth and disparities involving race and class during the pandemic.