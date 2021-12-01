 Skip to main content
ABC's Stephanopoulos interviews Baldwin about set shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC will air an hourlong special Thursday featuring George Stephanopoulos' interview with Alec Baldwin about the fatal shooting on the set of the movie “Rust."

Baldwin fired a prop gun that had live ammunition on the set in New Mexico on Oct. 21, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

It will be the first time Baldwin has spoken in depth on screen about the shooting. The interview will air on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday and stream on Hulu later that evening.

ABC said a two-hour special “20/20” next week will examine the investigation into the shooting in more depth.

