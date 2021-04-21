Abnormal periods after COVID-19 vaccine? Professor researching reports

Clancy and Lee were inspired by their own experiences with abnormal menstruation following their inoculation, and wanted to document the experiences of others. They said they initially expected 500 people to respond to the survey; instead they hit that mark in a few hours.

Clancy outlined her personal menstruation experience in a February tweet, after receiving her first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Hundreds of women and people who menstruate replied in the comments with their own experiences.

One Twitter user wrote, “I haven’t had a period in years and I’m about 3 weeks out of my second shot and I’m gushing blood I freaked out but now I see I’m not the only one. This is crazy.”

Another responded, “Two weeks exactly after shot number 2, my cycle started 12 days earlier and heavier than it’s been for the last three years.”

“I ended up finding a lot of people with similar experiences,” Clancy said. “But also, to be fair, a lot of people who were like, ‘Really, I noticed nothing,’ and some people who said, ‘Actually I had the opposite, where I’ve had a later or lighter period.’”

While the study will look at trends, Lee said, they won’t be able to determine cause and effect.