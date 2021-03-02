Abortion concerns prompt archdiocese warning on vaccine

“Given our present situation and the need to protect ourselves and one another from this virus, my guidance to the faithful of the Diocese of Baton Rouge is to accept as your first choices the vaccines created by Pfizer and Moderna, but if for any reasonable circumstance you are only able to receive the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, you should feel free to do so for your safety and for the common good,” Duca said.

That is similar to guidance the U.S. bishops' conference issued in January. “Given that the COVID-19 virus can involve serious health risks, it can be morally acceptable to receive a vaccine that uses abortion-derived cell lines if no other available vaccines comparable in safety and efficacy with no connection to abortion," the January guidance said.

Responding to an emailed query, Johnson & Johnson did not dispute church officials' statements about the cell lines.

“There is no fetal tissue in our Janssen COVID-19 vaccine,” the company's brief statement said. It notes a harmless virus called an adenovirus in the vaccine, adding, “We are able to manufacture hundreds of millions of doses using our engineered cell-line system that enables the rapid production of new viral vaccines to combat many of the most dangerous infectious diseases.”

