Accepting award, Romney faults extremes of political divide

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney faulted those on both extremes of the nation’s political divide Wednesday as he accepted the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award.

Romney was presented with the award in recognition of his decision to become the only Republican to split with his party and vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial.

“Many of us have been disappointed of late by the actions of some people who’ve chosen the easy way, playing to the crowd, itching the ears of the resentful with conspiracies and accusations,” the Utah Republican said Wednesday. “I take heart in the fact that such displays are still newsworthy and are generally met with disdain."

The domestic political squabbles are having a real impact, Romney said, by diverting the nation’s attention away from three great challenges facing the country: the rise of China, global climate change and the “degradation of the national balance sheet.”

Romney said there’s plenty of blame to go around.