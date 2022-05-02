Accused drunk driver said she followed GPS down stairs, police in Maine say

A woman accused of driving drunk blamed her GPS for her attempt to drive down stairs at a police station, cops in Portland, Maine, said.
The 26-year-old drove through the police department’s garage and across its “pedestrian plaza,” the Portland Police Department said in a Facebook post on Saturday.
She then tried to drive her SUV down a flight of stairs to get to the street, police said.
The woman told officers that she was following instructions from her GPS, according to police.
“But responding officers felt it was her excessive blood alcohol level,” the police department wrote.
The driver, who was not named, was “issued a summons for OUI.”
“We are fortunate that she didn’t strike anyone and this ended with just a small amount of property damage,” police said. “Please don’t drink and drive.”
