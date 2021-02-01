ACLU elects NYU law professor Deborah Archer as the organization's first Black president in its 101-year history

Related to this story
Former President Trump has parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers little more than a week before his trial.
The Proud Boys were a major agitator during the Capitol riot, rallying against a "deep state" to break down the current government. Revelations of Tarrio as a federal informant came as a surprise.
An Ohio family, kicked out of a youth basketball league after the mom refused to wear her mask over her nose, wants the decision reversed.
A group of 10 Republican senators on Sunday called on President Joe Biden to throw his support behind their own Covid-19 relief package framework.
McConnell retreats from filibuster fight; 'historic' snow across Midwest; Twitter bans My Pillow CEO
Your Tuesday morning headlines: McConnell backs off filibuster fight with Schumer; wintry weather in the Midwest; another Twitter ban of Trump ally. Get caught up.
President Biden is warning of a steep and growing "cost of inaction" on his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan. A look at the plan, where it stands and what's next.
Travelers on airplanes and public transportation like buses and subways will be required to wear face masks starting next week to curb the spread of COVID-19.
President Joe Biden and aides are showing touches of prickliness over growing scrutiny of his heavy reliance on executive orders. Updates on Biden's latest moves.
Senate rejects GOP motion to dismiss Trump impeachment trial, but vote shows conviction may be unlikely
The Senate has rejected a Republican attempt to dismiss Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial, allowing the case to move forward but also foreshadowing that there may not be enough votes to convict him.
The Department of Homeland Security issued a national terrorism bulletin warning of the potential for violence from people motivated by anti-government sentiment after President Joe Biden's election.