 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

'Active shooting' wounds multiple people in North Carolina

  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Multiple people were wounded Thursday in what authorities described as an “active shooting” in a neighborhood in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe,” Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted.

The Raleigh Police Department said it was “on the scene of an active shooting” in a statement on Twitter, and advised residents in multiple neighborhoods to stay in their homes. A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Get more updates here:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

UN General Assembly condemns Russia's 'illegal annexation' of Ukrainian regions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News