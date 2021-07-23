Activist who helped desegregate Birmingham library dies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A Black Army veteran who helped peacefully desegregate an Alabama city's library with a sit-in protest in 1963 has died, according to the library and an obituary published by his family.

Shelly Millender Jr. of Birmingham died on Saturday. He was 86.

Millender already was a veteran when he attended Miles College, a historically Black school where he was student government president and became active in the civil rights movement.

Recruited by Southern Christian Leadership Conference director Wyatt T. Walker, Millender was among the students who staged a sit-in at Birmingham's main downtown library on April 10, 1963, to demonstrate against a policy that banned Black people.

"Shelly Millender engaged the librarian who told him you should be going to the colored library. Shelly said, ‘No I want to use this library,’” Wayne S. Wiegand, who wrote “The Desegregation of Public Libraries in the Jim Crow South: Civil Rights and Local Activism,” said in an interview with a library official in 2018.

“The librarian must have called the police. The police came, but didn’t bother to arrest them. Because they weren’t arrested, the students then left because they were there to be arrested,” Wiegand said.