Drake Bell receives probation on child endangerment charge

CLEVELAND (AP) — Drake Bell, the former star of the popular Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh,” is was sentenced in Cleveland on Monday to two years' probation on charges relating to a girl who met him online and attended one of his concerts in Ohio when she was 15.

Jared “Drake” Bell, 35, of West Hollywood, California, pleaded guilty last month via Zoom to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Cuyahoga County Judge Timothy McCormick is allowing Bell to serve probation and 200 hours of community service in California.

Bell, via Zoom, spoke briefly before sentencing.

“I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong,” Bell said. “I'm sorry the victim was harmed. It was not my intention.”

The victim, who is 19, spoke at length about the damage Bell has done to her life, saying he began grooming her when she was 12.

“I was definitely one of his biggest fans,” said the woman, who allowed her face to appear on Zoom. “I would have done anything for him."