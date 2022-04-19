 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Actor Ezra Miller arrested again on Hawaii's Big Island

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (AP) — Ezra Miller was arrested on suspicion of assault Tuesday, the second time the actor known for playing the Flash in “Justice League” films has been arrested in Hawaii in recent weeks.

Miller became irate after being asked to leave a get together a Big Island home and threw a chair, hitting a woman in the forehead, said a news release from the Hawaii Police Department.

The woman was treated for a half-inch cut on her forehead, police said.

Miller, described by police as a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont, was arrested during a traffic stop and released pending further investigation.

It's unclear how Miller's arrest affects an arraignment scheduled for later Tuesday for the actor's arrest last month at a Big Island karaoke bar. Miller was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after police said the actor grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

Miller was aggravated by a rendition of the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad “Shallow,” Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho said.

Miller is also scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in a separate traffic case. Police were called to a dispute in downtown Hilo last month where Miller was uncooperative, refused to leave the area and obstructed a sidewalk, Quiocho said.

Miller's attorney didn't immediately return a message seeking comment on the latest arrest.

Attorney Francis Alcain had requested Tuesday's court hearing, previously scheduled for next week, be moved up. Alcain said in a court filing his client "has various time sensitive work obligations in California and/or New York,” and needs an earlier hearing “to resolve this matter.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

