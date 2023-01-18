 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Actor Julian Sands missing in Southern California mountains

From the This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 19 series

Authorities say actor Julian Sands, who starred in the Oscar nominated film “A Room With a View," has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains

  • Updated
  • 0
People Julian Sands

FILE - Actor Julian Sands attends the "Forbidden Fruit" readings from banned works of literature on Sunday, May 5, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Authorities said Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films, including “A Room With a View,” has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, that crews are using helicopters and drones to search for Sands, who was reported missing Friday, Jan. 13, on a trail on Mt. Baldy.

 Richard Shotwell - invision linkable, Invision

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films including “A Room With a View,” has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains, where he was hiking, authorities said Wednesday.

Sands, 65, was reported missing Friday on a trail on Mt. Baldy, San Bernardino County sheriff's spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.

Search and rescue crews looked for Sands in the area of the San Gabriel Mountains, about 40 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles, but had to suspend the ground search on Saturday because of trail conditions and avalanche risks, and have not been able to resume since, Huerta said.

They are searching for Sands as weather allows with helicopters and drones, and will resume the ground search when it's safe, authorities said.

The latest in a series of storms that have created dangerous mountain conditions swept into Southern California on Friday and lasted through the weekend. Two other hikers have recently died in the area.

People are also reading…

Representatives for Sands, an English-born actor who now lives in North Hollywood, did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment or further details.

Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the 1985 British romance from director James Ivory, “A Room With a View.”

He also had major roles in in 1989's “Warlock,” 1990's “Arachnophobia,” 1991′s “Naked Lunch,” 1993′s “Boxing Helena,” and 1995's “Leaving Las Vegas."

Sands has worked consistently in the decades since with smaller roles in film and television.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High court takes 8 new cases, 1 about a religious mailman

High court takes 8 new cases, 1 about a religious mailman

The Supreme Court is adding eight new arguments to its calendar. One of them is about a religious former postal employee who resigned when he was forced to work Sundays. the justices will consider what accommodations employers must make for religious employees. The case comes when religious plaintiffs have generally fared well at the court, which is dominated 6-3 by conservative justices. The court also is taking a case about reviving whistleblower lawsuits claiming that supermarket and pharmacy chains Supervalu Inc. and Safeway overcharged government health-care programs for prescription drugs by hundreds of millions of dollars. The cases are expected to be argued in April.

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after hospitalization

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after hospitalization

Lisa Marie Presley is dead at 54. Her mother Priscilla Presley says in a statement Thursday that the only child of Elvis Presley died after being rushed to the hospital earlier that day. A spokesperson for Los Angeles County's fire department says paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home Thursday morning following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest. Property records indicate the 54-year-old Lisa Marie Presley was  a resident at that address. Presley was at the Golden Globes earlier this week as the movie about her father was up for awards.

Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people

Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people

A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South has killed at least six people in central Alabama and one in Georgia and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma. The emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, says he can confirm six fatalities scattered across multiple homes in the Old Kingston community. The director says at least 12 people have been injured severely enough to be taken to hospitals. He says some destroyed homes have yet to be searched. In Jackson, Georgia, a passenger in a vehicle died when a tree fell on it during the storm.

Storm-weary Californians clean up, brace for another torrent

Storm-weary Californians clean up, brace for another torrent

Storm-ravaged California is scrambling to clean up and repair widespread damage. A new storm gaining strength Wednesday is expected to be limited to the north while the south gets a break. That will be followed by two more storms this weekend and next week. Crews are working to reopen roads closed by rockslides, swamped by flooding or smothered with mud.  More than half of California’s 58 counties were declared disaster areas. At least 18 people have died in storms since late December.

Court asked to void verdict against ex-cop in Floyd's murder

Court asked to void verdict against ex-cop in Floyd's murder

An attorney for Derek Chauvin has asked an appeals court to throw out the former Minneapolis police officer's convictions in the murder of George Floyd. William Mohrman told the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Wednesday that the trial judge should have moved the case out of Minneapolis because of the extensive pretrial publicity, and fears of violent protests that led to unprecedented security precautions. Floyd died in 2020 after Chauvin, who is white, pinned the Black man to the ground with his knee on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Prosecutors argued that Chauvin got a fair trial and just sentence.

Survivors emerge from wreckage after US storms kill 9 people

Survivors emerge from wreckage after US storms kill 9 people

Stunned residents tried to salvage belongings as rescue crews pulled survivors from the aftermath of a deadly tornado-spawning storm system that killed at least nine people in Georgia and Alabama. The widespread destruction came into view a day after the storms flipped mobile homes into the air, sent uprooted trees crashing through buildings, snapped trees and utility poles and derailed a freight train. Those who emerged with their lives gave thanks as they searched the wreckage to find anything worth saving. The National Weather Service said suspected tornado damage was reported in at least 14 counties in Alabama and 14 in Georgia.

Claim of mammoth bones brings treasure hunters to NYC river

Claim of mammoth bones brings treasure hunters to NYC river

Several groups have flocked to the waterway off Manhattan in search of treasure. That's after hearing a guest on podcast host Joe Rogan’s show make a claim that a boxcar’s worth of prehistoric bones brought to New York City from Alaska was thrown into the East River in the 1940s. Despite the lack of evidence to back up the claim, in recent weeks treasure seekers have used boats, diving apparatuses and technology like remote-operated cameras to search. They're hoping the murky waters are hiding some treasures like woolly mammoth tusks.

Mother, 1-year-old son killed in Alaska polar bear attack

Mother, 1-year-old son killed in Alaska polar bear attack

Alaska State Troopers say that a 24-year-old woman and her 1-year-old son have been identified as the victims of a fatal polar bear attack in an isolated Alaska Native village. The fatal mauling happened next to the front entrance of the school in Wales. School district officials rushed people into the school after the polar bear was spotted. District chief administrator Susan Nedza tells the Anchorage Daily News that the bear tried to enter with them, but the prinicipal slammed the door shut. The school was put on lockdown, and they got word to the community that someone needed to take care of the bear.

US won't seek death penalty for alleged Texas Walmart gunman

US won't seek death penalty for alleged Texas Walmart gunman

Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for a man accused of fatally shooting nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at a West Texas Walmart in 2019. The U.S. Department of Justice disclosed the decision not to pursue capital punishment against Patrick Crusius in a one-sentence notice filed with the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday. Crusius is accused of targeting Mexicans during the mass shooting that left dozens wounded and killed 23 people. The 24-year-old is charged with federal hate crimes and firearms violations and has pleaded not guilty. Crusius could still face the death penalty if convicted on a state capital murder charge.

Biden-McConnell: Personally mismatched, professionally bound

Biden-McConnell: Personally mismatched, professionally bound

By temperament and manner, Joe Biden and Mitch McConnell are decidedly mismatched. But with the days of politically divided government under Biden underway, their long relationship will become even more important. The Senate Republican leader's experience in cutting deals and the political capital he retains among his members could leave him much freer to negotiate thorny matters with the White House. Both men also see political imperatives in strategically cooperating. When asked about his relationship with McConnell earlier this month, Biden said: “We’ve always been able to work together.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Upcoming solar eclipse will be the last one visible from the U.S. for decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News