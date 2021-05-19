Actor Masterson's ex says she had to pull hair to stop rape

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman testified Friday that she was five years into a relationship with actor Danny Masterson when she awoke to find he had begun having sex with her as she slept, as happened often.

She didn't want it, she said, but had always accepted it. This time, she fought back.

“I tried pushing him off me and saying no,” the woman, identified in court only as Christina B., said. “He wouldn’t stop. So I did something that I knew would make him angry and likely to get off me. I pulled his hair. He has these rules, ‘no touch hair rule,’ ‘no touch face rule.’ He had this thing about his hair, so I knew if I pulled it really, really hard, he would get off me. But what he did was he hit me.”

Christina B. was the second of three accusers of the 45-year-old “That '70s Show” actor to testify in Los Angeles Superior Court at a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence to order Masterson to stand trial on three counts of rape. Masterson has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyer Thomas Mesereau said he would prove his innocence.