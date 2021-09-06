Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on 'The Wire,' dead at 54

“The character of Omar thrusted me into the limelight,” he told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” in 2016. “I had very low self esteem growing up, a high need to be accepted, a corny kid from the projects. So all of a sudden, I’m like, Omar, yo, I’m getting respect from people who probably would have took my lunch money as a kid.”

A cigarette in his mouth, the character would whistle “The Farmer in the Dell" to ominously announce his arrival.

And he spoke many of the show's most memorable lines, including, “a man gotta have a code" and “all in the game yo, all in the game.”

The character also broke TV ground as an openly gay man whose sexuality wasn't central to his role.

Williams appeared in all five seasons of “The Wire” from 2002 to 2008, his character growing in prominence with each season.

Instantly recognizable with a distinctive scar that ran the length of his face, Williams said most people who saw him on the street called him “Omar,” but he never really resembled the character.

“I could never be Omar,” he told Colbert with a laugh. “I didn't have the balls that dude had.”

His “Wire” co-stars were quick to pay tribute to him Monday afternoon.