An Emmy-winning actor whose career triumphs were later overshadowed by a trial in which he was acquitted of killing his wife, Robert Blake has died at age 89. A statement released on behalf of his niece says he died Thursday in Los Angeles. Blake was the star of the 1970s TV show “Baretta” and landed movie roles, including “In Cold Blood.” Once hailed as among the finest actors of his generation, Blake became better known as the defendant in a real-life murder trial story more bizarre than any in which he acted.
A letter claiming to be from the Mexican drug cartel blamed for abducting four Americans and killing two of them condemns the violence and says the gang turned its own members who were responsible over to authorities. In a letter obtained by The Associated Press through a Tamaulipas state law enforcement official, the Scorpions faction of the Gulf cartel apologized to the residents of Matamoros where the Americans were kidnapped, the Mexican woman who died in the cartel shootout and the four Americans and their families. Drug cartels have been known to issue communiques to intimidate rivals and authorities, but also at times like these to do public relations work to try to smooth over situations that could affect their business.
Police say a shooting at a Jehovah’s Witnesses hall in the German city of Hamburg has left eight people dead, apparently including the perpetrator. An unspecified number of other people were wounded. There was no word on a possible motive for Thursday night’s attack. It stunned Germany’s second-biggest city. Chancellor Olaf Scholz described it as “a brutal act of violence.” A police union official said the swift arrival of a special operations unit may have distracted the gunman and prevented further victims. Germany’s gun laws are more restrictive than those in the United States, but permissive compared to some European neighbors. Shootings are not unheard of.
Former President Donald Trump has been invited to testify next week before a New York grand jury that has been investigating hush money payments made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign. That's according to one of his lawyers. Such an invitation often indicates a decision on indictments is near. The Manhattan district attorney's office declined to comment. Any indictment would mark the first time any former U.S. president has been charged with a crime. Trump attorney Joseph Tacopina says a case would have no legal basis.
Xi Jinping has been awarded a third five-year term as China's president, adding to signs he might stay in power for life at a time of severe economic challenges and rising tensions with the U.S. and others. Xi’s unanimous endorsement Friday by the ceremonial National People’s Congress was a foregone conclusion. During his two terms in office, Xi has sidelined potential challengers and filled the top ranks of the Communist Party with loyalists. He broke with tradition in October to give himself a third five-year term as party leader. His intent to stay in power was presaged when a two-term limit on the presidency was deleted from the Chinese Constitution. Xi was also unanimously named commander of the People’s Liberation Army.
Officials in Kyiv say Ukraine's capital has restored most of its power supply as the country again responds swiftly and defiantly to the latest Russian barrage targeting critical infrastructure. The Kremlin’s forces bombarded Ukraine from afar in what has become a familiar Russian tactic since last fall. It comes amid months of a grinding battlefield stalemate on the front line in eastern areas. The apparent aim is to weaken Ukraine’s resolve and compel Kyiv to negotiate peace on Moscow’s terms. Kyiv's military administration said power and water were restored Friday with about 30% of consumers still without heating.
Reported sexual assaults at the U.S. military academies shot up during the 2021-22 school year. The Associated Press has learned one in five female students surveyed said they experienced unwanted sexual contact. A Pentagon report on assaults at the Army, Navy and Air Force academies shows an 18% jump in reported assaults over the previous school year. The increase was driven largely by the Navy, which had nearly double the number of reported assaults compared with a year earlier. U.S. officials provided details about the findings on the condition of anonymity because the report has not yet been publicly released. The report is expected to be released Friday.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell suffered a concussion after a fall at a local hotel and remains hospitalized “for a few days of observation and treatment,” a spokesman says. The Kentucky senator, 81, was at a Wednesday evening dinner after a reception for the Senate Leadership Fund, a campaign committee aligned with him, when he tripped and fell at a Washington, D.C., hotel. President Joe Biden says he has spoken with McConnell’s family and thinks "he’s gonna be all right.” McConnell spokesman David Popp says McConnell “is grateful to the medical professionals for their care and to his colleagues for their warm wishes.”
America’s employers added a substantial 311,000 jobs in February, fewer than January’s huge gain but easily enough to keep pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively to fight inflation. The unemployment rate rose to 3.6% from a 53-year low of 3.4%, as more Americans began searching for work but not all found jobs. Friday’s report from the government made clear that the nation’s job market remains fundamentally healthy, with many employers still eager to hire.
Attorneys for former NBA star Shawn Kemp say he acted in self-defense when he exchanged gunfire in a mall parking lot while trying to retrieve a stolen cell phone and other items. Kemp was arrested by Tacoma police Wednesday but was released from jail Thursday afternoon without charges having been filed. In a written statement, Kemp attorney W. Scott Boatman said Kemp’s vehicle was broken into Tuesday night and several items were taken — including an iPhone. Kemp tracked the phone’s location to an occupied car at the Tacoma Mall, and when Kemp confronted the individuals inside, they shot at him, and he returned fire. Kemp was a six-time NBA all-star.
In 1913, former slave, abolitionist and Underground Railroad “conductor” Harriet Tubman died in Auburn, New York; she was in her 90s.
In 1961, Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors becomes the first NBA player to score 3,000 points in a season.
