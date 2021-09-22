Ad for 'funeral home' near North Carolina NFL stadium gives blunt message to unvaccinated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A truck claiming to be from a funeral home was emblazoned with a blunt message Sunday while driving around Bank of America Stadium, where the Charlotte Panthers were playing the New Orleans Saints: "Don't get vaccinated."

It remains unclear who might be behind the scare tactic urging people to finally get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The website for the "Wilmore Funeral Home" on the truck takes people to a site that simply says, "Get vaccinated now. If not, see you soon."

That landing page redirects people to StarMed's COVID-19 vaccine web page, which contains vaccine scheduling information and a lengthy list of commonly asked questions.

Dr. Arin Piramzadian, StarMed Healthcare's chief medical officer, is hoping the unconventional strategy pays off as the highly contagious delta variant continues to infect hundreds of unvaccinated people.

In an interview Monday morning, Piramzadian said he knows little about the marketing stunt in uptown Charlotte. It was not another quirky tactic from StarMed, though, which has a bold, yet lighthearted flair on social media that's often poking fun at people who choose to ignore vaccinations or coronavirus guidelines.