Adidas drops Ye over antisemitic remarks; Russian court hears Griner's appeal; WhatsApp outage

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
TODAY'S WEATHER
MORNING LISTEN
TOP STORIES
Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks. The German sportswear company said Tuesday in a statement that it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech" and called Ye’s recent comments and actions “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous." It comes after Adidas faced pressure to cut ties with Ye, with celebrities and others on social media urging the company to act. It said at the beginning of the month that it was placing its lucrative sneaker deal with the rapper under review. Adidas is just the latest company to end connections with Ye, who also has been suspended from Twitter and Instagram.
A Russian court has started hearing American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. Griner was convicted in August after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury is taking part in Tuesday's court hearing via video call from a penal colony outside Moscow. During her trial, Griner admitted she had the canisters in her luggage but testified she had inadvertently packed them in haste and had no criminal intent. Her defense team presented written statements saying she was prescribed cannabis in the U.S. to treat pain.
Rishi Sunak has become Britain’s third prime minister of the year. He is now tasked with taming an economic crisis that has left the country’s finances in a precarious state and millions of Britons struggling to pay their food and energy bills. Sunak is the U.K.’s first leader of color. He met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The monarch officially asked the new leader of the governing Conservative Party to form a government. Sunak clinched the leadership position Monday as his party tries to stabilize the economy and its own plunging popularity. That's after the brief, disastrous term of Liz Truss.
WhatsApp said service on the popular chat app has been restored following a brief outage that left people around the world complaining that they couldn’t send or receive messages. According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems around 3 a.m. EDT Tuesday. About two hours later, users started posting online that WhatsApp was back to normal. A WhatsApp spokesperson said it was aware some people were having trouble sending messages and that it has fixed the issue and apologized for any inconvenience. Meta, previously known as Facebook, bought WhatsApp in 2014. It’s wildly popular especially outside of the U.S.
The Justice Department is seeking to again question an associate of Donald Trump who was seen on security camera footage moving boxes of classified records at the former president’s Florida estate. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal investigation. Walt Nauta has already been interviewed by investigators examining the potential mishandling of top-secret government records at Mar-a-Lago and prosecutors want to speak with him again as they try to understand how boxes came to be relocated from a storage room at the property. The New York Times first reported the desire for another interview with Nauta.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has refused to commit to serving a full four-year term if reelected when pressed by his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, at their only gubernatorial debate. Crist, a former congressman and one-term governor, accused DeSantis, a rising Republican star considered a likely 2024 presidential contender, of being too distracted by his national political ambitions to lead properly. DeSantis skirted several attempts Monday by Crist to get him to say he’d serve a full second term. The Florida governor’s race may not be the nation’s most competitive election this fall, but it is no less consequential for DeSantis, who could launch a presidential bid in the coming months.
Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will meet Tuesday night in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for one of the most highly anticipated debates of this election year. They are waging a fierce contest for a U.S. Senate seat that could decide control of the chamber and the future of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Much of the focus is on Fetterman, who has spent the past several months fending off an escalating series of attacks from Oz about his health and fitness for office since a May stroke. Tuesday’s debate could prove to be a decisive moment in a race that represents the best chance this year for Democrats to flip a Republican-held Senate seat.
Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. He was 67. The Tennessee native, who won an on outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for “Will & Grace,” appeared recently on the Mayim Bialik comedy “Call Me Kat” and co-starred on the sitcom “The Cool Kids.” Jordan earned an unexpected new following in 2021 when he spent time during the pandemic lockdown near family in his hometown. He broke the sameness by posting daily videos of himself on Instagram and TikTok.
A prosecutor told jurors Monday that the women who will testify that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted them will tell uncannily similar stories of themselves as young aspiring women who were cornered in hotel rooms by a man who defined Hollywood power. Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson says Weinstein lorded his power over the women, often talking about the female A-list actors whose careers he had made before assaulting them. Weinstein's defense attorneys said that some of the women's accounts are false, and others were consensual sex that they redefined in the #MeToo era.
Justin Fields threw for 179 yards and a touchdown and ran for 82 yards and another score, and the Bears defense forced returning Patriots starter Mac Jones back to the bench to give Chicago a 33-14 victory over New England. In a matchup of quarterbacks from the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship game, Fields outperformed Jones, who led Alabama to victory over Fields’ Ohio State. And Fields also outplayed Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe, who came on after Jones managed just two three-and-outs and an interception in his return after missing three games with a high ankle sprain. Zappe led the Patriots to back-to-back touchdowns and a 14-10 lead. But Fields answered and the Bears (3-4) led 20-14 at the half. In the second half Chicago ran off 23 unanswered points.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
