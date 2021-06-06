Adieu, Roger: Federer pulls out of French Open after Round 3

He had played just three matches this year before arriving in Paris for the clay-court Slam, where he won the trophy in 2009 and was the runner-up to 13-time champion Rafael Nadal four other times.

Federer had made clear last month that he did not see himself as ready to contend for the French Open title — “I’m just realistic and I know I will not win the French, and whoever thought I would or could win it is wrong,” he said — and instead had his sights on Wimbledon, the grass-court Slam he has won a men's-record eight times.

Play begins at the All England Club on June 28. Federer is scheduled to prepare for that by playing a tournament on grass in Halle, Germany.

Given his age, no one knows how many more French Open appearances Federer might make. This one ended with him edging 59th-ranked Dominik Koepfer 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 7-5 over about 3 1/2 hours in a match that began Saturday night in Court Philippe Chatrier — and without any spectators, because of a 9 p.m. curfew implemented as part of coronavirus restrictions.

It also was not broadcast on TV in the United States, instead shown only via a streaming service.