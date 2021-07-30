Advocates end work with US to pick asylum-seekers in Mexico

“The administration has not given any justification for keeping Title 42 in place, so we don’t want to be supporting a system that violates international human rights law,” said Bill Swersey, a HIAS spokesman.

HIAS, whose withdrawal was first reported by CNN, said it will work with the government until Aug. 31 to allow time to complete the work it started. The group said it has assisted 4,842 asylum-seekers as of July 23.

The International Rescue Committee said it has helped 1,070 migrants as of July 27 and estimates the number will reach up to 1,500 when the final cases are processed. It led the consortium's efforts in Nogales, Arizona, and its work will end Saturday.

“The reason IRC agreed to be engaged in this at all to begin with was we recognized the humanitarian crisis at the border due to the backlog of cases,” said Meghan Lopez, the group’s regional vice president for Latin America.

But the intention was never for exemptions to the public health order to become the long-term solution. She said Title 42 does not protect public health because asylum-seekers are required to be tested for the coronavirus before entering the United States and the policy is forcing thousands of people to be stuck in dangerous Mexican border cities, putting them further at risk.