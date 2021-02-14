Advocates promote social equity in Virginia marijuana bills

Although social equity provisions have been included in legalization measures in some other states, they have for the most part not resulted in significant advantages in the marketplace for people and communities harmed by old marijuana laws, said Melissa Moore of the Drug Policy Alliance, a nonprofit organization that promotes drug policy reforms.

“Nowhere has really gotten it right so far,” said Moore, the group's New York State Director.

Moore said Illinois has one of the strongest equity provisions, which includes setting aside 25% of tax revenue from marijuana sales for a community reinvestment fund. In New York, a bill endorsed by the alliance calls for 50% of tax revenues from sales to be put into a reinvestment fund.

Some advocates say 30% wouldn't go far enough. Chelsea Higgs Wise, executive director of Marijuana Justice, said her group would like to see at least 70% of tax revenue go into the reinvestment fund.

“It's important to build equity into this from the beginning,” she said.

Black Virginians with marijuana convictions say expungement is one of the most important parts, because a criminal record harms their prospects for jobs, housing and credit. It can even affect their self-esteem.