Affidavit: Texas boy was killed long before reported missing

HOUSTON (AP) — A 5-year-old Houston boy likely died weeks before he was reported missing and his body was kept in a storage unit before authorities discovered it more than 100 miles away in an East Texas motel room, according to court documents.

Houston police have charged Theresa Raye Balboa, 29, with tampering with evidence, a human corpse, in the death of Samuel Olson. Balboa was the girlfriend of Samuel’s father.

Authorities believe a body found Tuesday inside a plastic tote in a motel in Jasper, about 135 miles (215 kilometers) northeast of Houston, is that of the missing boy, according to an arrest affidavit. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston has the body but has not made an official identification or determined a cause of death.

Balboa was being held in the Harris County Jail Friday after her transfer from Jasper. Court records do not list an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Balboa reported Samuel missing May 27. He had been living with her since April 30, which was the last day he was seen at his school. Authorities have not said why Samuel was staying with Balboa. Samuel's father lived at a different address.

Family members have said he would have turned 6 over the weekend.